New Music this week

Brett Eldredge – Brett Eldredge

Atlantic Nashville

The album will feature Eldredge’s latest Top 30 and climbing single “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” which already boasts over 10.2 million on-demand streams. He debuted the song on national television with his performance on the 52nd ACM Awards, and it quickly earned praise with Rolling Stone proclaiming “...it’s as entertaining as it is unpredictable...” and Taste of Country declaring, “Brett Eldredge’s new single ‘Somethin’ I’m Good At’ is a flat out, all-caps, country music JAM.”

Tracks include: Love Someone, Superhero, The Long Way, The Reason, Somethin’ I’m Good At, Haven’t Met You, No Stopping You, Brother, Heartbreaker, Crystal Clear, Cycles, Castaway.

Briana Marela – Call It Love

Jagjaguwar

There is something unforgettable about great love songs, and Briana Marela’s Call It Love wraps its welcoming arms around the subject, invoking all its complexity.

Before writing the songs that would become Call It Love, Briana Marela was guided first and foremost by her instincts as a producer & engineer.

Marela’s original vision for this album was to dig into the two poles of her songwriting styles: her ambient, ethereal side and her brighter, beat-driven pop leanings.

She enlisted the production help of Juan Pieczanski & Ryan Heyner of the band Small Black upon hearing their most recent self-produced album.

On this album, Briana Marela has made her proverbial giant leap, deepening her songwriting and expanding her palette to explore the sounds of love in beautiful, striking new ways.

“Give Me Your Love” explores what Marela calls “love’s immature, silly & selfish side.” “Quit”, the deep, dramatic centerpiece of Call It Love, was originally penned about a breakup with a longtime partner and written with the idea that she could give the song away to another artist. Instead, “Quit” is powerful and revealing in Briana’s own hands.

Tracks include: Be In Love, Give Me Your Love, I’m Sorry, He Knows, Quit, Feel What I Feel, Last Time, Call It Love, Farthest Shore, Rise.

Pvris – All We Know Of Heaven ...

Rise Records

PVRIS “All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell”

Tracks include: Heaven, Half, Track 3, What’s Wrong, Track 5, Track 6, Track 7, Track 8, Track 9, Track 10.