Sammy Davis shines at Bella Vita

Local favorite Sammy Davis performs outdoors on Friday, August 4, at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The energetic Davis involves the audience with his warm personality and wide variety of musical styles, including R&B, Motown and rock ‘n’ roll.

Having performed the nightclub circuit from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, Davis has appeared with The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters and The Drifters.

Davis sings cover songs with a versatile voice that covers all the bases. While he is known to perform a lot of Motown songs, he is also fond of singing songs by Prince, and does many a Prince number in his act.

Thursday, August 3, the vivacious duo “Diversity” entertains on the patio from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The husband-and-wife team engage audiences with their keen renditions of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music.

Saturday, August 5, the outdoor stage is graced by Gioia Cohen and Jon Weekly from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This duo performs vocal harmonies of golden hits on acoustic guitar.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Dan Vega will romance the crowd on Sunday, August 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Vega is sure to please with his smooth vocals and blues-tinged guitar.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Call 928-282-4540.