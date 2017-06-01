Cruising down the Verde

The summer season is here as the water in the Verde River is warming up. Kayakers and tubers cruise along on the Clarkdale stretch of the Verde River between the Lower TAPCO parking lot and the Tuzigoot bridge Sunday. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)
The summer season is here as the water in the Verde River is warming up. Kayakers and tubers cruise along on the Clarkdale stretch of the Verde River between the Lower TAPCO parking lot and the Tuzigoot bridge Sunday. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.