Mingus baseball earns state, region accolades

After winning the Grand Canyon Region title, Mingus Union won a handful of postseasons awards.

Senior catcher Gus Henley and senior pitcher/first baseman Mitchell Lindsay represented Mingus Union and the North team at the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association 4A All-Star Game at Goodyear Ballpark last weekend.

“It’s always an honor because there’s a lot of kids in 4A and to be selected by the coaches to participate,” said Mingus Union baseball head coach Bob Young. “We’ve been lucky at Mingus because we’ve had one or two kids every year probably for like the last 15 years that played in that game. Good for them.”

Lindsay and Henley were first team All-Region. Lindsay had an ERA of 2.56, 15 strike outs over 41 innings and limited his opponents to a batting average of .266. Henley batted .405, had an on base percentage of .473, 38 RBIs and 11 runs for the 20-8 Marauders.

“We never talk about individual awards, but that’s just something that when you do well, those things happen,” Young said. “You’re always hoping to get more guys on and I thought some other guys deserved it but it’s hard when you got seven teams in the region and you got 11 or 12 guys battling for first team.”

Mingus Union finished tied for first in the Grand Canyon Region, with a 9-4 record, with Coconino and Flagstaff and won the region title by virtue of their 11-5 4A record. The region had five teams in the top 17 in the state.

“It was a battle,” Young said. “It was the best the north has been in a long time, for sure.”

Young won region co-coach of the year with Daniel Vandervalk of Coconino.

“That’s a reflection, that’s a team thing I got that because our team did well,” Young said. “That’s totally a team thing, none of that stuff matters to me. That’s just good for the team.”

Junior pitcher/infielders Andrew Kulis and Sklar Waynick were second team All-Grand Canyon. Junior utility player Tyree Kim and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Justin Tanner were honorable mention.

Young said there weren’t any surprises with the all-region team.

“The region was so even this year, there was basically a three-way tie for first,” Young said. “There’s a lot of good ball players.”