Mingus’ Morgan Mabery wins Credit Union West scholarship

GLENDALE – Credit Union West has announced the three winning recipients of its 2017 Scholarship Program earlier this month.

This program awards a total of $3,000, with each of the recipients receiving $1,000.

This year’s recipients are Morgan Mabery of Mingus Union High School, Rey Mendez of Shadow Ridge High School, and Vanessa Perez of Apollo High School.

“We had the privilege of receiving applications from many deserving, ambitious and amazing students this year,” said Allan Switalski, VP, Marketing. “Selecting this year’s winners from so many worthy recipients was a tough decision, but we’re thrilled to be able to help support these students achieve their future careers and goals.”

The 2017 Scholarship Program was open to graduating seniors in both Maricopa and Yavapai counties, and marks the fourth year that Credit Union West has offered this program. Compared to last year, Credit Union West received a 400-percent increase in applications, making this the most successful year of the program.

To learn more about Credit Union West, and to stay updated on future scholarship programs, visit www.cuwest.org and follow them on Facebook.