Western Light: Bryce Canyon

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah is a stunning example of the power of simple elements like wind and water to shape and sculpt formations in stone. While we here in Arizona have the Grand Canyon in our back yard, and we're used to the scope and grandeur of it, Bryce is a completely different animal. Not as large, not as expansive, Bryce is still amazing in its variation. From one lookout to the next, the scenery changes dramatically. It's truly a sight not to be missed.

