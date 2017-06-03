Cottonwood’s Alec Steinert earns Eagle Scout badge

Alec Steinert, 14, of Cottonwood and a homeschooled freshman, completed his Eagle Scout project on April 29th at the Verde Valley Senior Center on Cherry Street. The project consisted of painting a large storage building on the property, as well as rebuilding and repainting a 6x8 shed that houses water equipment. A scout must be between 14-18 years old to complete his Eagle with also earning multiple ranks prior to the Eagle.

Owner Elaine Bremner was elated when Alec inquired about executing his Eagle project at the Senior Center. “We are always seeking assistance, donations and grants for our building and our seniors,” expresses Ms. Bremner. “And working with an organization like the Boy Scouts is a tremendous blessing and partnership,” she continued, “I was thrilled when Alec said he would like to offer his Eagle project at our facility and what could he do to help.

And help he did. Alec, part of local troop 7022, enlisted lots of help from friends, family members and church members. In fact, even he was surprised by the turnout. “We had 33 people who spent the better part of the day helping,” said Steinert. “I had a paint crew and supervisor and a construction crew and supervisor.” “It was amazing all the people who came out and supported me…I am so grateful.” “I thought this was going to take 3 or 4 Saturdays but we got the whole thing done in about 7 hours!”

“Of course, we had tremendous support from many local business too in terms of supplies,” Steinert added enthusiastically. “Sherwin Williams donated 10 gallons of paint.” “Verde Valley (Ace) Hardware donated $200 in materials and ProBuild in Sedona donated almost all the wood and other supplies.” “I certainly could not have completed the project without the generous contributions of all these local businesses.”

Bremner, who has been running the Senior Center for 14 years says “I have never had an Eagle scout project here.” “What an honor to have them want to help us continue to beautify our property.”

“I’ve always liked to color and paint,” said Steinert. “Now I got to do it on a larger scale and help others out too.”

