‘Off the couch and into college’

CLARKDALE – A learned man, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s Steve King remembers when he attended Hebrew school as a young lad.

King, who on July 1 will take over for retiring Superintendent Barb U’Ren, tells a story of how his teacher taught the alphabet to him and his classmates.

“They placed honey on your lips, so the words would taste sweet,” King says. “And we want this college experience with College for Kids to leave them with a sweet taste. We want college to taste sweet.”

“That is why College for Kids is so important for us.”

College-going culture

Though not everybody enjoys going to school, last year’s College for Kids program was so successful that this year’s program has been expanded to include high school classes.

Says King, Yavapai College and its Verde Valley partners are trying to build a “college-going culture” with its College for Kids program.

According to Heather Wacker, assistant principal at Cottonwood Middle School, COCSD has “more than doubled” its enrollment from last year in the College for Kids program.

“College for Kids allows all kids, K-12, to get excited about attending college at any age,” Wacker says. “We have worked collaboratively with Yavapai College and Mingus Union High School to build classes K-12 that are fun, intellectually stimulating and engaging. There really is something for everyone.”

Never too early to plan for the future

As with last year, students from both Beaver Creek School District and from Buena Vista Children’s Services in Cottonwood will be enrolled in College for Kids program classes.

With classes in agriculture, arts, computers and science, camping, health, language and robotics, even driver’s examination preparation, children of all ages will have ample opportunities to exercise their bodies, minds, and their creative juices.

College for Kids teaches that it’s never too early to plan for the future – especially when the future could be as soon as the very next day.

“This year I want to continue to build the program and reach out to families to encourage their children, at any age, to attend college,” Wacker says. “Studies show the sooner kids are introduced to college and have conversations about attending college, the more likely they are to attend. We want to create pathways of opportunities throughout a student’s life to attend college.”

On the ‘college track’

Yavapai College will hold two College for Kids sessions. Session A is Monday – Thursday June 5 through June 22. Session B is Monday – Thursday from July 10 through July 22.

For more information on Yavapai College’s College for Kids program, call 928-634-6530.

Or visit www.yc.edu/v5content/lifelong-learning/college-kids-verde/default.htm.

For a list of available classes, visit www.campusce.net/yc/category/category.aspx?C=&S=959.

