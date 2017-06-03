Letter: Thanks to all for excellent Criminal Justice professional development day

From left, Art Durazo, Jill Clark, Sebra Choe, Monica Kuhlt, Debbie Breitkreutz, Kathy Wombacher, Stephanie Vocca, Tammy Yoakum, Mike Spitz, Marlayne Hatler. Behind: Bob Ingulli. Front: Deputy Jeff Bowers with Canine Officer “Claymore.” Photo credit: Steve McClure

  June 3, 2017

    Verde Valley Leadership hosted a Criminal Justice professional development day on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

    Special Thanks to the following:

    • Lieutenant Brian Silvernale - Yavapai County Jail Tour

    • Yavapai Apache Nation Chief of Police Jon Huey – Culture & Policing

    • Arizona Attorney General’s Office Michelle Rucker - Human Trafficking

    • Camp Verde Marshal Office Deputy Jeff Bowers - K-9 Operations

    • Deputy County Attorney LaTanya Gabaldon – Yavapai County Attorney’s Office

    • Cottonwood Police Sergeant G. Braxton-Johnson, M.Ed - Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking

    • Cottonwood Patrol Sergeant and SWAT Team Leader Kevin Murie - Special Weapons and Tactics

    Thank you to all our special guests and law enforcement officers for all you do and for a fascinating glimpse into the world of criminal justice.

    Sebra Choe

    Economic Development Specialist

    Town of Camp Verde

