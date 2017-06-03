Letter: Thanks to all for excellent Criminal Justice professional development day

Editor:
Verde Valley Leadership hosted a Criminal Justice professional development day on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.
Special Thanks to the following:
• Lieutenant Brian Silvernale - Yavapai County Jail Tour
• Yavapai Apache Nation Chief of Police Jon Huey – Culture & Policing
• Arizona Attorney General’s Office Michelle Rucker - Human Trafficking
• Camp Verde Marshal Office Deputy Jeff Bowers - K-9 Operations
• Deputy County Attorney LaTanya Gabaldon – Yavapai County Attorney’s Office
• Cottonwood Police Sergeant G. Braxton-Johnson, M.Ed - Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking
• Cottonwood Patrol Sergeant and SWAT Team Leader Kevin Murie - Special Weapons and Tactics
Thank you to all our special guests and law enforcement officers for all you do and for a fascinating glimpse into the world of criminal justice.
Sebra Choe
Economic Development Specialist
Town of Camp Verde
More like this story
- Teamwork focus of Marshal's Office employee recognition awards
- Letter: Child prostitute is misnomer; these children are victims, not criminals
- 5 things you didn't know about the Camp Verde Marshal's Office
- 5 things you didn't know about the Camp Verde Marshal's Office
- Bowers handles new partner at CVMO
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.