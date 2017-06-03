Letter: Verde Valley Military Service Park is not a Memorial Park

Editor:

I would suggest that Mr. Bob Richards bone up on the subject before commenting on it. The Verde Valley Military Service Park (VVMSP) is intended to honor ALL veterans for their service to our country. It is not a Memorial Park. At the unveiling, we “celebrated” our veterans and our Flag. We did not play “Taps,” as that is for memorial ceremonies. I respect your anti-war stance, but ask that you find other platforms on which to espouse it.

FYI, I am a member of the VVMSP committee and moderated the “celebration”.



Ron Luce

Cottonwood