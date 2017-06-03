Obituary: Eleanor Milligan 1929-2017

Eleanor Milligan, 88, a resident of Clarkdale, was swept away into the arms of her Savior Tuesday, May 30th.
Ellie was born Jan. 4, 1929, in San Diego, CA.
A memorial service will be held at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood on Saturday, June 10th at 10:30 am, with lunch immediately following.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
