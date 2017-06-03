Public hearing on $85M city budget set for Tuesday

COTTONWOOD – The public will get a chance to give their input on the tentative $85.54 million budget at the next Cottonwood City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Chambers building, located 826 N. Main St.

Citizens are welcome to provide written and/or verbal comments regarding the tentative budget and present at this public meeting.

Administrative Services General Manager Rudy Rodriguez said he is hoping for large turnout.

The budget for fiscal year 2018 is available for public inspection at Cottonwood City Hall, 827 North Main Street, Cottonwood, Arizona, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Garnering the most attention is the elimination of unfilled positions, the cost of Thunder Valley Rally, and potential cost of living adjustments for city employees.

The final budget adoption, along with a public hearing, is slated for June 20. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.