P&Z to discuss Cherry Street Industrial Park

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at Council Chambers Monday at 6 p.m. for a special meeting to discuss the Cherry Street Industrial Park.

Council Chambers are located 826 N. Main St., in Old Town.

The Commission will consider design review approval to move an existing building to a vacant parcel to be used as a warehouse, located 223. E. Cherry St.

According to the agenda, the building will be moved from another location near the proposed site, and is approximately 7,500 square feet.

“This project was reviewed by the Code Review Board on June 28, 2016. The applicant will need to meet all requirements as indicated in the meeting comments,” stated the staff report.

Also in new business, the Commission will consider a Zoning Ordinance text amendment to Section 406, adding administrative waiver provisions to allow backing into a street from parking lots and allowing reduced distance requirements for driveways in proximity to intersections.

In other news, construction is underway for indoor, climate-controlled mini storage units. The new facility is located 950 Camino Real where a former car wash used to be. Citizens can expect a larger agenda for the Commission’s June 19 meeting when “big projects” will be discussed, said Community Development Planner Scott Ellis.

For Planning and Zoning agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11.