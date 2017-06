Looking to volunteer and make a difference in your community?



Be part of the expansion of Camp Verde OLLI. As little as an hour a week helps with promotion (e.g., creating news items, putting up flyers, posting on social media,) finding facilitators and volunteers, periodic help with receptions, and more. Meet outstanding and interesting people and have fun doing it.

To get onboard or for more info, contact: Honey Rubin at 404-626-5535 or honeyrubin@mindspring.com.