Begin musical week at Vino Di Sedona with Texas Americana artist Hank Erwin

The first Wednesday of every month brings Texas Americana, Folk, and Country Blues by singer-songwriter Hank Erwin to Vino Di Sedona.

Hank has an incredible history of life experiences that have resulted in a collection of songs that tell his story. After five years as a merchant marine he stepped off of the SS Wilfred Sykes on January 10, 2014, and he never went back. He had no way of knowing that day that music would soon become his focus again, and that he would spend most of the following year on tour. His gentle, but strong, soul echoes in his melodies, and he shares life’s lessons when he plays guitar and sings. Hank’s set is June 7, 7-10 PM.

Rock n’ Roll with KB Bren and Dwight (Life Is Beautiful) at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday June 8, 7-10 PM. KB is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in.

Randy J entertains at Vino Di Sedona on Friday June 9, 7-10 PM. Randy is famous for his 50’s and 60’s style surf guitar. Born in Orlando, Florida, Randy J moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and shortly thereafter began composing music for film trailers and TV spots. He returned to Orlando and formed his band the Tarantulas in 1995; now a Sedona resident, Randy performs as a solo artist and with The Tarantulas as the guitarist and lead singer.

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona on June 10 is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

If you are keen on the sweet and salty sounds of artists like “The Devil Makes Three” or “Old Crow Medicine Show”, you won’t want to overlook Maury Ave. Their tour brings them to Vino Di Sedona on Saturday June 10, 7-10 PM. This Denver, CO based duo blends the roots of blues and folk with an alt-country flair that leaves little to be desired! Raised in southern Missouri and St. Louis, singer-songwriter Matthew Dempsey was immersed in an epicenter of blues jazz, bluegrass and folk. Learning to play at a young age, Dempsey quickly realized that music and performing were his passions and began writing songs/forming bands at age 10. With genres ranging from garage rock to EDM, Dempsey explored the world of music seeking his niche eventually leading him back to his roots in blues and folk. His musical journey also uprooted him from the Midwest to Denver, CO where he met bassist and songwriter Scott Powers and began working together almost immediately. Joined in the studio by Franklin Jake Rezarch, Maury Ave. releases the next piece of their musical journey. “Pass Me By”. Now available through all major music distributors!

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on June 12 brings Saffire, Gina Machovina &TJ Brennan, 6-9 PM. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!) As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors. She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, Zack Mack, Greg Williams, Vickie Moyer and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682