Birthday bash at Main Stage this weekend

Cottonwood celebrates one of their own this weekend with a Main Stage birthday bash.

Friday, June 9 sees another installment of local favorite DJ Johnny K once again brings his twice-a-month dance party to Main Stage in Cottonwood. For well over a year Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free.

Saturday, June 10, is the Main Stage Birthday Bash for Penny Smith with The Sugar Thieves. In what seems to be becoming an annual event, Main Stage is throwing a party for Penny Smith, also host of the venue’s weekly “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo.” The party is also a benefit for “Meals on Wheels” and “Jerome Humane Society.”

For a few years running, Penny has fund-raised thousands of dollars on her birthday as a way of giving back to the community. The community came together for this year’s event donating thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and gift certaificates for a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The event will feature Arizona favorites The Sugar Thieves. The Sugar Thieves were born in 2006, in a smokey dive bar in Tempe Arizona. They began as a duo with Mikel Lander and Meridith Moore on guitar and vocals. After adding upright bass (Jeff Naylor), organ & sax (Shea Marshall), and drums (David Libman), they have become one of the hardest working bands around. Over the past seven years they’ve independently produced and released five albums, and have won the Phoenix Blues Society’s “Arizona State Blues Showdown” three times. In 2009, 2010, and 2013, The Sugar Thieves went on to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where in 2009 they were voted one of the top ten unsigned blues bands in the world, and won the “People’s Choice” award in 2010 and 2013. This summer, The Sugar Thieves traveled to France, where they played the Cahors Blues Festival, along with a slew of other gigs: from clubs to markets, a cultural arts center, and even a BBQ joint in Paris in 2013 alone. The festivities begin at 7pm and the cost is $5 to attend.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith. Bingo begins at 7 pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.