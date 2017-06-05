The Indie Bestseller List: June 7, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout
Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton
No Middle Name, Lee Child
Testimony, Scott Turow
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Since We Fell, Dennis Lehane
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
The American Spirit, David McCullough
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes
Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott
Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee
HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
Originals, Adam Grant
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de La Cruz
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Giver, Lois Lowry
Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver
Flame in the Mist, Renee Ahdieh
The Fault in Our Stars, John Green