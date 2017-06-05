Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: June 7, 2017

Originally Published: June 5, 2017 7:16 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  2. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  3. Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout

  4. Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami

  5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  6. Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton

  7. No Middle Name, Lee Child

  8. Testimony, Scott Turow

  9. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  10. Since We Fell, Dennis Lehane

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  5. The American Spirit, David McCullough

  6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  7. Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes

  8. Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott

  9. Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight

  10. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  6. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  7. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  8. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah

  9. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  4. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  5. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  6. The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee

  7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

  8. Originals, Adam Grant

  9. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  10. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  4. How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry

  5. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

  8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  10. The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de La Cruz

  5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  7. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  8. Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver

  9. Flame in the Mist, Renee Ahdieh

  10. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green