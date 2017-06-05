Inhabit premiere features permaculture designer to inspire positive environmental footprint

If You Go . . . • What: Inspiration of Sedona presents Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective Documentary & Discussion w/Permaculture Designer Chris Anderson • When: Thursday, June 8th, 6:30PM • Where: The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona (downstairs) • Cost: Free

Thursday, June 8, 6:30 p.m., Inspiration of Sedona will present the Sedona premiere of the award-winning documentary, Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective. This will be followed by an open, public discussion with local permaculture designer Chris Anderson.

Everywhere you hear that we need to minimize our environmental footprint and reduce our impact. But what if we turned that kind of thinking on its head? What if, as architect and sustainability expert Bill McDonough says, instead of trying to be “less bad,” we try to be “more good.” What if our footprints became beneficial? What if we could meet human needs while increasing the health and well-being of our planet? This is the premise of Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective, a feature length documentary introducing permaculture: a design method that offers an ecological lens for solving issues related to agriculture, economics, governance, and more.

The film presents a vast array of projects, concepts, and people, and translates the diversity of permaculture into something that can be understood by all. The film covers permaculture-in-action in rural, suburban, and urban landscapes. For those familiar with the concept, it is a call to action and a glimpse into what kind of projects and solutions are already underway. For those unfamiliar with it, it is an introduction to a new way of being and a new way of relating to the Earth. For everyone, it is a reminder that humans are capable of being planetary healing forces.

After the film, Chris Anderson, Permaculture Designer at Permaculture Education and Design in Sedona, will join the gathering for the discussion and be available to answer questions. This is a special opportunity to become more informed and learn about permaculture and the variety of things you can do to make your environmental footprint a beneficial one.

Chris has been practicing sustainable living since 1994, when he began working on organic farms. He later developed a market garden business and co-created a mobile environmental education program for schoolchildren in Appalachian, Ohio that served over 2,500 students in twelve schools. He earned a Permaculture Design Certificate in 2001 and became a Rainwater Catchment Systems Accredited Professional in 2008. He was the former Vice President of Eden on Earth, LLC, a local ecological landscaping company specializing in creating abundant and edible landscapes that are irrigated naturally with rainwater and greywater.

Chris gardens at his West Sedona home and was involved in creating a community Food Forest at the Crescent Moon Ranch Community Garden. He is a Board of Directors Member of Gardens for Humanity in Sedona. He was awarded the Norman B. Herkenham Award by Keep Sedona Beautiful at their 2015 Native Plant Workshop for furthering the education of people about Permaculture, native plants, and their use in native pant landscaping. He draws on his diversity of experience while revitalizing landscapes, and growing resilient edible native and heritage plants “that want to grow here.”

The Inspiration of Sedona meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month. It is a non-profit, open meeting group, that strives to work together collectively for the betterment of ourselves, our communities, and the world. Its current format involves presenting inspiring and personally empowering events about the environmental and socially related issues we’re collectively facing, followed by interactive discussion. It is also a member of the Sustainability Alliance, (sustainabilityallianceaz.org), which is a coalition of local non-profits who are dedicated to illuminating a path toward a sustainable Verde Valley/Sedona Region and offers a free Sustainable Business Certification Program, (sustainabilitycertifications.org).

Please be a part of the inspiration Thursday, June 8th, at 6:30 p.m.,, at the Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, to watch the Sedona premiere of Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective, meet and talk with Chris Anderson, and discover together ways to live lighter on our planet. For more info:

email: info@inspirationofsedona.org

Website: inspirationofsedona.org

Facebook: facebook.com/inspirationofsedona

928-284-4021

The Inspiration of Sedona gatherings usually take place in the basement at the Church of the Red Rocks. (From Hwy. 179, turn onto Bowstring Drive, and then turn right at the first driveway, and park in the small parking lot opposite the double doors to the basement, or in the upper parking lot if full.)