Beatriz at Dinner

Roadside Attractions

Director: Miguel Arteta

Writer: Mike White

Producers: Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, et. al.

Cast: Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, et. al.

A holistic medicine practitioner attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down.

Megan Leavey

Roadside Attractions

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Writers: Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo

Producers: Jennifer Monroe, Mickey Liddell, et al.

Cast: Kate Mara, Tom Felton, Bradley Whitford, Edie Falco, et. al.

Based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him.

Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy.

Rated PG-13 for war violence, language, suggestive material, and thematic elements.

It Comes at Night

A24

Director: Trey Edward Shults

Writer: Trey Edward Shults

Producers: David Kaplan, Andrea Roa, Corey Deckler, et. al.

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Griffin Robert Faulkner, David Pendleton, Chase Joliet, Mick O’Rourke, et. al.

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.

Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Rated R for violence, disturbing images, and language.

The Mummy

A24

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Writers: David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie

Producers: David Kaplan, Andrea Roa, Corey Deckler, et. al.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance, Sohm Kapila, et. al.

Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Rated PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity.