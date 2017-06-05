New Music: June 7, 2017

Lady Antebellum – Heart Break

Capitol Nashville

With a new sense of history and possibilities, Lady Antebellum reveals the cover art and track listing behind their sixth studio album HEART BREAK.

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott had a new mission setting aside time to put themselves in new surroundings, and concentrate on writing and exploring musical endeavors with no distractions.

Alongside producer busbee, their desire to shake things was made evident by their current Top 20 single You Look Good, complete with a funky horn arrangement.

The trio had a hand in writing eleven songs on HEART BREAK.

Tracks include: Heart Break, You Look Good, Somebody Else’s Heart, This City, Hurt, Army, Good Time To Be Alive, Think About You, Teenage Heart.

Glen Campbell – Adios

Nuclear Blast America

Glen Campbell’s final studio album Adiós was recorded at Station West in Nashville following Glen’s ‘Goodbye Tour.’ Produced by Glen’s longtime banjo player and friend Carl Jackson, the album features Glen singing four Jimmy Webb songs that Glen never recorded but always loved, including the title track. Adios features songs written by Roger Miller, Bob Dylan, Dickey Lee, Jerry Reed, Fred Neil, and includes a duet with Willie Nelson - ‘Funny How Time Slips Away’ - and special guest Vince Gill on harmony vocals in ‘Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me)’. The album is a true family affair as Glen’s daughter Ashley and sons Cal and Shannon, all perform on the record.

Tracks include: Black Laden Crown, Eyes Ripping Fire, Devil on Hwy 9, Last Ride, The Witching Hour, But a Nightmare, Skulls & Daisies, Blackness Falls, Pull the Sun.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie

Rhino Records

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.

Simply titled LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM/CHRISTINE McVIE, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records, following a run of special U.S. concerts.

In similar light to Buckingham Nicks, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM/CHRISTINE McVIE was created as a duet album. In the album’s early stages, McVie would send Buckingham some demos to work on.

McVie contributed lyrics and helped Buckingham develop his own compositions.

Tracks include: Sleeping Around the Corner, Feel About You, In My World, Red Sun, Love Is Here to Stay, Too Far Gone, Lay Down for Free, Carnival Begin.

Rancid – Trouble Maker

Epitaph

Rancid as a band have always been imbued with a sense of place: the blue collar neighborhoods where they grew up in Berkley, California, their place as individuals within their band, their band as part of a movement and their evolving sense of place in relation to the world at large.

This year Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar), Matt Freeman (bass, vocals), Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar), and Branden Steineckert (drums) return with their ninth studio album … Trouble Maker.

Their lyrical themes established their identity in the punk rock world while musically they incorporated horns, rockabilly bass lines, reggae rhythms, rasp, and distortion.

Tracks include: Track Fast, Ghost of a Chance, Telegraph Avenue, An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker.