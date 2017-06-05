Old Town’s Second Saturday Art Walk Joins up with One For the Verde to Support Verde River

One For the Verde is collaborating with Old Town Merchants for June’s Second SaturdayArt Walk. Be sure to grab a map, walk Old Town and stop by participating businesses.



Old Town Conservation Partners will donate 1 percent of the evening sales to One For the Verde. Donations go to support local projects that focus on the Verde River and its tributaries, outdoor recreation, fish & wildlife habitat restoration, stream health, and environmental education. For more information on becoming a Conservation Partner please contact Melissa at melissa@onefortheverde.org or 928-242-7463.

Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art

Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art will be presenting “Multiple Personalities” by Northern Arizona artist Helen Padilla, a show consisting of five large format acrylic paintings on arches paper. Ongoing exhibitions include “Looking Inward” a new solo exhibition of ceramic figures by Magda Gluszek and “Recent Works”, a series of oil paintings on canvas by David Lash.

Old Town Frame Company

The Verde Valley Fair may be over but if you missed the art show or just want another glimpse, Old Town Frame Company with be displaying the art of all the winners for the month of June, with opening reception to be held during June’s Second Saturday Art Walk. Check out the great works across all mediums and support our local artists! Enjoy some light snacks, local wine and the great art of the Verde Valley Fair. 10 percent of all Fair art sales will be donated to One For The Verde.

3 Kings Kasbar

Enjoy the guitar sounds of Dan Vega.

Adventures Unlimited Books

Nationally known artist Carl Dalio will present an oil painting demonstration at Adventures Unlimited Books in Old Town Cottonwood for 2nd Saturday Art Walk on June 10, from 4-6 pm.

Dalio, a Sedona resident, is a master of bold color and dynamic design with experience as a successful artist, illustrator, instructor and juror. Accomplished in oil, watercolor and pastel, he has presented painting demonstrations and workshops in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Italy and Indonesia. He is a signature member of the (AWS) American Watercolor Society (invited juror on its 2009 Jury of Selection in New York), (NWS) National Watercolor Society and Rocky Mountain Watermedia Society. Carl’s paintings, six-times cover art and numerous articles have appeared in books and publications including American Artist, Artist’s Magazine, Watercolor Magic and Pastel Journal. Carl was one of 30 nationally known artists participating in the October 2016 Sedona Plein Air Festival. In February of 2016, Carl painted in Cuba with fellow artists in Plein Air Magazine’s historic Publisher’s Invitational adventure.

Arizona Stronghold

Jeremia Sunfellow is our featured tasting room artist this month for the Old Town Art Walk. She is a self-taught fine artist, using wood panels as her canvas. Focusing primarily on the female figure, she brings her works to life using a variety of different mixed medias. Constantly striving to incorporate new material and techniques into each piece of art, she combines pyrography, oil, watercolor, color pencils, paint pens and ink. Accompanying her on acoustic guitar is local singer and songwriter, Jason Kevin from 6-9 pm.

Hart of AZ Gallery

Hart of AZ Art gallery will feature Gary Kramme, a spray paint artist. Gary will demonstrate how he does his art and he will be set up outside for all to see. Gary has an unusual way of painting, using stencils and fingers to paint his masterpieces. All his art are originals so come watch this artist create fantastic paintings.

Pillsbury Wine Company

Meet Pillsbury Wine company’s new featured artists, Amber Garza and Jeremy Murphy, and be prepared to dance as Doug Johnson keeps the vibe alive with live music, again, all starting here in our tasting room at 4pm.