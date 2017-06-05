‘In Search of Beethoven’ premieres on screen in Sedona on June 8

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Arizona premiere of “In Search of Beethoven”. The event will show in Sedona on Thursday, June 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“In Search of Beethoven” addresses the romantic myth that Beethoven was a heroic, tormented figure battling to overcome his tragic fate, struck down by deafness, who searched for his ‘immortal beloved’ but remained unmarried. It delves beyond the image of the tortured, cantankerous, unhinged personality, to reveal someone quite different and far more interesting.



“In Search of Beethoven” has brought together the world’s leading performers and experts on Beethoven to reveal new insights into this legendary composer. The line-up of performers and interviewees includes Gianandrea Noseda, Sir Roger Norrington, Riccardo Chailly, Claudio Abbado, Fabio Luisi, Frans Brüggen, Ronald Brautigam, Hélène Grimaud, Vadim Repin, Janine Jansen, Paul Lewis, Lars Vogt, and Emanuel Ax among others.



The film is narrated by Juliet Stevenson and RSC actor David Dawson.

“One of the finest films about a great musician.” — Philip French, Observer

“Superb.” — Rupert Christiansen – The Telegraph

“It was so terrific I wept.” — Angie Errigo, Mail on Sunday

“This film will make you rush to a concert hall or the nearest classical music store to savour Beethoven’s compositions.” — The Express

“In Search of Beethoven” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, June 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.