Sedona Heritage Museum participates in Blue Star Museum Program

The Sedona Heritage Museum is proud to announce that it will once again participate in the Blue Star Museums program that offers free admission to museums for all active duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day September 4, 2017.

Each summer since 2010, Blue Star Museums have offered free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.

Blue Star Museums was started as a partnership between Blue Star Families, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense and now more than 2000 museums across America that offer free admission to families with a parent or spouse serving our country, especially focusing on the approximately 1 million children who have had at least one parent deployed.

This program offers these families a chance to visit museums this summer when many will have limited resources and limited time to be together.

A list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. There is also a Parent Toolkit available to assist parents in preparing their children for a special museum experience.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.