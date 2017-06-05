Songstress Adara Blake to perform outdoors at Bella Vita Ristorante

Friday, June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sedona’s Bella Vita Ristorante welcomes singer, songwriter, pianist and Sedona native Adara Blake to itsoutdoor stage Her heartfelt and insightful music is an eclectic mix of folk, pop, jazz and contemporary with the undertones of a speakeasy torch singer.

Blake grew up in Sedona with her three brothers. Her main influences growing up came from her mother’s music collection, which was a combination of mostly 50’s, 60’s and some 70’s music. Her mom would sing to her many folk songs as well as popular songs from her era, and this inspired Blake to write her own songs and sing from a very young age.

In high school, Blake took a songwriting workshop that became the catalyst for her pursuing music more seriously. She realized that to be able to tell stories and connect with people in such a unique and intimate way was truly special. She began learning guitar and the creative floodgates were opened.

Blake moved to Portland, Oregon, in the summer of 2002, in search of a larger music community where she performed alone as well as with bands. Surrounded by many amazing musicians, she began delving into many different genres including folk, jazz, rock, pop, country and metal.

Her evolution as a musician was also greatly influenced when she started a small recording studio out of her home, and began recording and producing herself and other local musicians. It impacted the way she writes, creates, performs and listens to music today.

After seven years in Portland, Blake was ready for a change and moved back to her hometown of Sedona. She wanted to reconnect with her singer, songwriter and acoustic roots and be closer to her family. She currently plays shows around the Southwest as a solo artist and with her band.

Also performing this week at Bella Vita are the dynamic duo “Diversity”, on Thursday, June 8th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. They play the very best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music with authenticity to stir your soul.

Anthony Mazzella returns to perform Saturday, June 10th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. He plays original music on guitar, composed with a fusion of world influences including acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Sunday, June 11th from 6:30 to 9:30pm, Randy J will perform jazz, flamenco, 1960’s surf music, swing and rockabilly on guitar.

Live outdoor music at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months. For those preferring to dine indoors, light acoustic guitar is provided by regular favorite Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 pm.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 to make your reservation on the patio or indoors.