SWAT serves search warrant for Cottonwood woman

COTTONWOOD – Monday, members from the Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant in the 400 block of North 11th Street in Cottonwood, leading to the arrest of Catherine Viola Hodgson.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department, the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (P.A.N.T.) developed probable cause to draft a search warrant for the residence and the 56-year-old Cottonwood woman for her reported involvement in illegal use, possession and sale of dangerous drugs.

During the execution of the search warrant Hodgson was taken into custody without incident, said police.

“Detectives located approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. The drugs have a street value of $1,500,” said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in the release.

Hodgson was booked at the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, using a fortified building for the sale of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“There is never a slow day when it comes to fighting the war on drugs. Today P.A.N.T. was able to take a sizeable amount of methamphetamine off of the streets and the person supplying it,” said Kuhlt.