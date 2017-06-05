The Watters to perform at Tlaquepaque North’s Block Party

The Watters (formally the Oak Creek Band) and their six-piece band will be touring the Southwest in June promoting their upcoming full-length album and will be performing at Tlaquepaque North’s “Saturday Block Party,” 313 State Route 179, June 10.

The show is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is for all ages.

This show is a free community event sponsored by Tlaquepaque. Patrons are encouraged to get there early and visit all the specialty shops and galleries on property. During the show there will be food offerings and beverages available from Pumphouse Station.

There will also be a “kid zone” with free face painting and balloon twisting. So grab your dancin’ shoes and come out to

enjoy an evening of great music, food and drinks and family fun under the stars.

Imagine Fleetwood Mac and Tedeschi Trucks Band merging into one dynamic super group, and you will start to get an idea of The Watters unique sound. The band’s continued exploration of Americana, Rock, Funk Soul and Jazz music creates a timeless and unique sound that, while hard to define is also strangely familiar.

Last year, The Watters released the “Great Unknown” album, which will be available at this show. The husband-and-wife duo The Watters were the 2016 Indie Spoonful “Best Dose of Indie” Award winners.

In August 2017, the band will return to the studio and begin recording another full length album.

Daniel and Jenna, born and raised in Sedona, have been playing music together for 13 years, writing together for 9 years and have recorded seven albums together. They have toured extensively throughout the country and have garnered a devoted fan base through their high-energy performances, well-crafted songwriting, stirring vocals and harmonies, and roadweathered musicianship. Their songs are webbed in a world of truth and wonder with a timeless spirit.

The Watters will be traveling from Austin, Texas, to Arizona, Utah and Colorado with performances in Flagstaff, Sedona, Park City, Telluride and Denver.