CAMP VERDE – It doesn’t seem that long ago that 8-year-old Bayley Dykstra took part in her first Summer Reading Program at the Camp Verde Community Library.

Back then, the library was beginning new programs, such as the SRP.

Most years, it’s her grandfather Hank who takes Bayley to the library for the Summer Reading Program’s annual kickoff. This year, her father Buster Dykstra took the honors. A proud man is the young girl’s father, as he signed her up for the program.

“She’s going to break her reading records this year,” says Buster Dykstra. “She’s a reading fool.”

Holding a paper cup of sod and arugula seeds, Bayley joined a room full of Camp Verdeans as they spent their Thursday afternoon preparing to participate in this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Build a Better World Space Camp

With Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space on display at the Camp Verde Community Library through July 28, library staff saw an opportunity to attract not only space-minded people, but also its readers.

The kickoff to this year’s Summer Reading Program, Build a Better World Space Camp, is that opportunity, as readers of all ages could see if they have what it takes to be a space cadet.

Whether it be the library’s indoor planetarium, or helping construct a space colony or an air-powered mini-rocket, tasting astronaut snacks, children began a summer of accruing points they can redeem later this summer on prizes.

Photo Gallery 2017 Camp Verde Library's Summer Reading Program Kickoff From Our Town to Outer Space, the Camp Verde Community Library kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 1 with activities throughout the library to help children register. This year, the Camp Verde library will offer special summer reading activities, as well as special incentives for readers of all ages. Library programs are designed to inspire reluctant readers to participate and improve reading skills while having fun and enjoying the summer break. This year, the library kicks off the program both June 1 and June 2. (Photos by Bill Helm)

Summer Reading Programs for everyone

The Summer Reading Program isn’t just for the youngsters. The Camp Verde Community Library staff has designed special programs this year for readers of any age.

Adult-geared NASA programs, as well as Music in the Stacks, Open Book, Essential Oils, Evidence of Water on Mars, and Eating Smart will keep adults entertained as the toddlers and preschoolers participate in weekly story times.

For the elementary school-aged children, as well as their families, there’s Friday S.T.E.A.M. Times, Family Game Nights, movie matinees and LEGO Club.

For a virtual reality experience, construction projects, drawing with The Janimal, as well as chainmail armor-making, the SRP also has programming for its teen population.

Though the Camp Verde library offers a lot of enticements for its Summer Reading Program, it’s all about the reading. The SRP is meant to make reading fun, to inspire reading, to help create a love of reading for anyone – any age.

The Camp Verde Community Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Program runs through Friday, July 21, with a grand finale “Get Elemental: Earth, Air, Water” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Camp Verde Heritage Pool.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

For a schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org/srp-2017.

