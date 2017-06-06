Camp Verde Promotions, Business Alliance partner to strengthen town events

CAMP VERDE – Back in February, board members from both the Camp Verde Promotions and the Camp Verde Business Alliance met to consider working together on all future community events.

Since 2008, Camp Verde Promotions has been responsible for putting on the town of Camp Verde’s signature events, such as Cornfest, Fort Verde Days and the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

But the heavily volunteer-driven group has decided that it’s time to seek help – and new leadership. Despite recent rumors to the contrary, the Camp Verde Business Alliance is not taking over Camp Verde Promotions, says Bobbie Tennant, secretary for the volunteer group.

“We’re coming along side to support them,” says Julie Scott, vice president of the Camp Verde Business Alliance. “The town will benefit, the businesses will benefit, and hopefully, tourism will grow.

Not merging

According to both Tennant and Camp Verde Business Alliance President B. J. Davis, the two organizations are not merging.

“We’re still two entities,” Davis says. “And we’ll stay two entities.”

Says Davis, Camp Verde Promotions “has a whole lot of experience running the town’s events.”

“They have structure, and they have insurance for the events,” Davis says.

Currently filling out paperwork to become a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, Camp Verde Promotions is a 501 (c) (4).

The difference is that 501 (c) (3) non-profits are either public charities, private foundations or private operating foundations with open membership, and 501 (c) (4) organizations are civic leagues or associations which promote social welfare or local associations of employees with limited membership.

Camp Verde Promotions is becoming a 501 (c) (3), “so people who donate can claim it on their taxes,” Tennant says.

Separate – but together

There are two reasons that it benefits the two new partners to remain separate organizations.

For Camp Verde Promotions, it is the non-profit status the organization has.

For Camp Verde Business Alliance, it’s the mission to focus on the business community.

Because Tennant, as well as Nikki Miller Carlie Androus plan to retire from leadership roles within Camp Verde Promotions, the Camp Verde Business Alliance is working out a plan to bring CVBA board members onto the Camp Verde Promotions board.

“But we’re going to stay involved,” Tennant says. “We’re just not going to run the events.”

New board

With at least three current members, the newly elected members of the Camp Verde Promotions board would also be responsible for running the town’s annual events. Says Scott, the CVBA board members who are chosen to become board members for Camp Verde Promotions would be responsible for “three levels of help.”

Those board members would not only sit on the board, but they also would help organize the events and volunteer at the events.

“We’re hoping to help the Camp Verde Promotions structure be a sustainable structure, to allow Camp Verde Promotions to operate these events year after year, make a little money and to carry it over to the next event, Davis says.”

Tennant, Miller and Androus will still be active with Camp Verde Promotions, and each plans to be at the events.

For more information about Camp Verde Promotions, call (928) 301-0922 or visit www.campverdepromotions.org. To volunteer, contact Nikki Miller at (928) 592-9137, Bobbie Tennant at (928) 300-0179 or Carlie Androus at (928) 300-7077.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42