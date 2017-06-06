Continuance granted in murder case

CAMP VERDE – Francis Claude Klettke, who is charged with first degree murder, appeared in custody for his fourth case management conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorneys John Hollis and Renee Mendelsohn asked for a continuance because they are still collecting mitigation.

Klettke’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 14.

Klettke, 21, from Union City, Calif., is the primary suspect in the death of his 60-year-old father - also from Union City- that occurred in Fossil Creek in late October.

Oct. 27, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a campsite near the main trailhead area off Fossil Creek Road (southeast of Camp Verde) for a report of a dead man. A news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies confirmed the death and noted trauma to the man’s head. Deputies contained the area and interviewed campers nearby. Detectives discovered that the victim’s son had serval matching characteristics of the male seen in the Jeep by witnesses – which was registered with his Union City address.

Oct. 29, Klettke was arrested by Union City Police Officers during a traffic stop, booked, and later extradited to Yavapai County. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body.