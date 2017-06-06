DUI manslaughter suspect back in court

CAMP VERDE – DUI manslaughter suspect Cody Louis Bright appeared in custody for a case management conference and probation violence conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Renee Mendelsohn and Prosecutor Michael Morrison agreed that a 45-day continuance would be appropriate to review the mitigation package and staff the case.

Bright’s next hearing set for July 17 is scheduled to include a pretrial conference and discussion of a plea deal. His probation violation conference is slated for the same time.

Bright, 31, of Cottonwood, entered a not guilty plea during his Dec. 12 arraignment for charges that stem from a Nov. 23 three-vehicle crash on Cornville Road that killed his passenger and injured five others.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office media relations coordinator, his charges include manslaughter, aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, DUI, four counts of endangerment, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage.