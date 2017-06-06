Editorial: Partnership between Business Alliance, Camp Verde Promotions can only benefit community

A community’s business development success is often measured in the number of new businesses that come to town.

But equally if not more important are the efforts that make existing businesses more successful. One of the best ways of achieving that end lies in successful event planning and marketing.

Locally, two such success stories come to mind. The Sedona Marathon brings thousands of folks to Red Rock Country every February and the event has a $1.6 million economic benefit to the community.

Likewise, Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally boasts a $1.3 million economic impact to the city.

Further, they serve as an invite to the audiences of such events as the Sedona Marathon and Thunder Valley Rally to come back again, spend more money, support local businesses and at the same time ring up some sales tax revenue for the local municipal government.

All of which clearly shows that Camp Verde is definitely on the right track with the partnership between Camp Verde Promotions and the new community Business Alliance.

Together, the two groups will team for the planning and marketing of events such as the Cornfest, Fort Verde Days and the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival. Elevating statewide and even national awareness of these events obviously brings a more-is-merrier quality to the festivities, but more importantly it makes them undeniable cash cows for local business and Town Hall as well.

Further, it’s an opportunity for Camp Verde to put its best foot forward and sell the town to visitors who might want to come again, as well as business owners who just might find that the grass is greener in the Verde Valley.

This partnership of Camp Verde Promotions and the Camp Verde Business Alliance is no doubt a boon to the tourism promotion efforts of the town.

It’s also good business.