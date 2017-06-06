SR 260 sewer work ‘an affordable investment’

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could award a contract to the lowest bidder to install six prioritized crossings, perform two existing sewer crossing locations, and to install 665 linear feet of a future eight-inch force main within Arizona Department of Transportation’s SR 260 highway improvements.

In May, council approved “a minimum of $200,000” from reserve funds for the sewer expansion, which is less than the $358,000 in Capital Improvements Project funds and reserve funds that was initially sought by Town Manager Russ Martin.

Monday, Martin expected the bids to be in.

“We anticipate the bids at $40,000 to $50,000 for each crossing,” Martin said. “To bore it is about twice that. We’ll see how much we can do and what council prioritizes.”

According to Martin, the project is “an affordable investment for the town to make.”

“But it sends a message to potential businesses that we want to see them locate here in Camp Verde,” Martin said. “Which is counterintuitive to folks who think our government won’t be proactive. We are making attempts at getting business here in Camp Verde.”

More hearings to ensure compliance

Also Wednesday, council will consider whether its presiding magistrate judge should continue to serve Camp Verde on a part-time basis – or whether he should become full time.

According to the proposed draft budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, not only would Paul Schlegel continue working 28 hours each week, but his department’s budget would be reduced by about $21,000.

“The budget does not reflect him going full time,” Martin said. “Council will vote either full time, or to keep him as he is.”

According to Schlegel in a May 31 letter to council, though the court’s mission “is not to make money for the town, the reality is that the success of the court directly impacts the financial status of the town.”

Schlegel also stated in his letter that to address past due fines, the court “must be given the opportunity to schedule more hearings, both Order to Show Cause hearings and Payment Review hearings, in order to utilize measures only available to the court to ensure compliance with court orders.

Council will consider approving a two-year contract that would pay Schlegel $104,000 each year, beginning July 1 and ending on June 30, 2019.

Camp Verde Town Council will hold its regular session in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St. #106.

A copy of the agendas can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

