PANT detectives arrest alleged drug dealer following foot chase

COTTONWOOD – A foot chase through North Main Street in Cottonwood lead to the arrest of 48-year-old Edward Kaplan, who faces felony charges for drugs; money laundering; misconduct involving weapons; and resisting arrest.

It began around 3 p.m. Tuesday when Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (P.A.N.T.) detectives located a subject believed to be Kaplan, who is of Cottonwood.

Detectives had specific knowledge of Kaplan and his alleged involvement in the use, sale, and distribution of illegal drugs, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

He was seen entering a restaurant in the 500 block of North Main Street, said Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn in the release.

“Shortly after this subject entered this restaurant, P.A.N.T. detectives saw him leave. Detectives followed him and eventually confirmed it was Edward Kaplan,” stated YCSO.

D’Evelyn said based on a previous investigation involving Kaplan in April, P.A.N.T. detectives had developed probable cause to arrest him for charges including possession of dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs for sale; possession of dangerous drugs for sale (conspiracy to commit); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“As detectives stopped in a dirt lot where Kaplan was now walking, Kaplan began running across the street (North Main) while dodging traffic. Detectives pursued him on foot as he was carrying a backpack which was sliding to the front of his body. While he was being chased, detectives yelled for Kaplan to stop several times, stating, “Police, Stop,” but Kaplan refused and kept running. Previous information gathered during investigations indicated Kaplan was reported to be armed with a handgun,” stated the release.

Additional detectives were nearby and began to close the distance on Kaplan in a vehicle, said YCSO. Kaplan was tackled in the street and a struggle ensued to get him into custody as he continued to resist arrest, according to the release. Kaplan was eventually arrested without further problems when back up detectives arrived, the release continued.

According to YCSO, detectives searched the backpack Kaplan was carrying and found the following items: a loaded .45 caliber handgun with numerous rounds; 11.3 ounces of methamphetamine (nearly ¾ of a pound with a street value of $25,600); 9 grams of brown “cinnamon” heroin (street value of $900); 6 grams of black tar heroin (street value of $600); a digital scale with residue; numerous empty plastic bindle baggies; $935.00 in cash; and a hypodermic syringe.

During further investigation, it was learned that “Kaplan had active felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest from Yavapai County Superior Court and the Cottonwood Municipal Court respectively with bonds of $2500 and $1500,” said D’Evelyn.

YCSO said Kaplan was booked in at the Yavapai County Detention Center on the following charges: possession of dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs for sale; possession of dangerous drugs for sale (conspiracy to commit); possession of narcotic drugs; possession of narcotic drugs for sale; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); money laundering; participating in a criminal syndicate; misconduct involving weapons (two counts); resisting arrest; and the active arrest warrants.

He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond, according to the release.