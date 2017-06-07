Sheriff’s deputy finds 6.5 pounds of meth during traffic stop

May 31, at about 11:30 p.m., a Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy was driving north on I-17 near Highway 169 when he saw a pickup truck in front of him exceeding the speed limit. The truck also weaved over the fog line at least twice.

Based on the moving violations, the deputy stopped a green 2006 GMC Sierra that contained two occupants: the driver, 35-year-old Eduardo Villalobos-Pizarro and his passenger, 39-year-old Edgar Rivera-Prieto. Both are from New Mexico.

During a conversation with Villalobos, the deputy noted extreme nervousness over and above what the average motorist would display along with conflicting stories between Villalobos and Rivera.

The deputy asked and received consent to search inside the truck from both of them. While checking inside the truck, the deputy found a black plastic bundle on the back floor board containing more than 1 pound of methamphetamine.

The truck was impounded and a subsequent search revealed an additional five pounds of packaged methamphetamine inside a ‘Pop Tart’ container in the rear passenger compartment.

Both men denied any connection to the drug load except when Rivera blurted out an expletive as deputies opened the Pop Tart box.



The suspects were booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation-sale of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine (1 count), and possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They remain in-custody, each on a $150,000 bond.