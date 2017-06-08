Commentary: Arizona transportation needs are state’s responsibility; not those of local government

What happens in Phoenix really does matter here in Camp Verde. For far too many years, the State of Arizona has not been financially in a position to fully fund many things in the State, one of which is transportation.

Much of this is known and much of the focus is on things like education and rightfully so. However, mostly silent from this lack of funding is transportation, and as difficult a job as the legislators have in balancing all of the priorities throughout this state, transportation seems separated from that difficult job every year.

For about a decade now -- yes a decade -- the State of Arizona has seen its ups and downs economically but every year takes about $100 million annually from the funds for local government to fund the State Department of Public Safety State Patrol.

The result is about $200,000 annually from the Town of Camp Verde’s street budget; $200K times 10 years is conservatively over $2 million of gas taxes that were not able to be used on the Town of Camp Verde’s roads.

Take that and the amounts for Yavapai County cities and towns, about 3 million this year times 10 years and you see how much -- about $30 million plus -- the county’s allocation could not be used to make our roads better, how much could not be put out to bid to our local contractors for local jobs in this County and State.

Don’t get me wrong, the Department of Public Safety is of huge importance to the safety of not only us but to those who come to this state to recreate and that results in jobs as well. However, the problem is they have had an opportunity to fix this for many years and every attempt by a well-intentioned legislator is shot down.

Funding transportation can be made to seem difficult because we don’t all fuel our vehicles the same as we used to but simple solutions are out there and fairness to alternative fuels can be dealt with a concentrated focus and a little political will.

The difficult decisions by our local elected to forgo other investments/service levels continues every budget year in Camp Verde. We’ve even increased taxes to cover deficits and now have made investments in our future and are months away from finally seeing dirt fly for a larger sports park Camp Verde has waited more than a decade to see.

But in Camp Verde we made some tough decisions, some not popular, but the results are here and more are coming, an investment in our future is happening.

Take this as a cue, and simply do what is right for the future of our roads in communities state-wide and especially here in Camp Verde where we have done the hard work, made the hard decisions all while maintaining service levels while seeing dips in our staffing levels that have yet to get back to the levels we had 10 years ago.

Or, just take a cue from our neighbor Utah, which over a year ago added 5 cents to a gallon of gas to address their needs. Ironically, the last time Utah raised this tax was in 1993; when Arizona last did, yes almost 25 years ago, think of what 18 cents bought you then.

It’s time to make a difference, start by balancing your own budget with your own resources, then consider passing an increase in our gas tax, index it with inflation or something similar to avoid this situation again while looking at fees to increase fairness among alternative fueled vehicles who need these roads too is reasonable and necessary. Simply continuing State budget sweeps that virtually no citizen understands or hears about to address the State’s unwillingness to make changes in their funding mechanisms because all taxes are unpopular is costing us.

It’s costing us here in Camp Verde, the other communities in Yavapai County, Yavapai County itself and the rest of the State of Arizona.

Hopefully, at least now residents in Camp Verde will know what happens at the State Legislature really does limit what resources are available for our transportation needs here.

Russ Martin is the Camp Verde Town Manager.