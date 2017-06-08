Cottonwood-Oak Creek to continue unification talks

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District governing board voted 4-0 to approve a statement of intention to continue exploring unification with Mingus Union High School District.

Not able to attend the meeting, Cottonwood-Oak Creek board member JoAnne Cook emailed a statement of unification support for the board to read before its vote.

“I believe it is what is best for students and student achievement,” Cook stated in her email. “Community members have brought this issue forward and I believe much can be done to provide better pay and benefits once the districts are unified.”

Cook also stated that she believed the unification of Cottonwood-Oak Creek, a K-8 district, and Mingus Union, a grades 9-12 district, “would also help teacher retention.”

“State funding is not increasing for public schools [and] it’s time we pool our resources together.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Governing Board “is committed to continue exploring unification with Mingus Union High School District in order to determine how unification may improve academic achievement of all students and improved efficiency of funding from our tax-payers,” the district’s June 6 agenda stated.

A copy of Cook’s statement can be found at http://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/files/AMXV6F7B7C4F/$file/JoAnne%20Cook’s%20Statement.pdf