Council adopts $85M tentative city budget

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood City Council unanimously approved to adopt the proposed fiscal year 2018 tentative budget as presented, and to establish the city’s fiscal year 2018 expenditure limitation at $85,054,740.

Administrative Services General Manager Rudy Rodriguez provided an overview of the proposed tentative budget at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Prior to the adoption of the tentative budget, the council conducts a public hearing at which time it invites public comment on the final budget. After the close of the public hearing, the council votes on the adoption of the tentative budget.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

The Proposed Tentative Budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $85,054,740.

This is higher by $20,113,715 than the 2017 revised budget due to updated numbers discussed during this year’s budget sessions, and adjustments to rollovers due to capital projects in progress, but not completed in fiscal year 2017, explained the council’s agenda.

Changes to the budget can still be made between the tentative and the final budget as long as it does not exceed the expenditure limitation established during the tentative budget adoption, said Rodriguez. The budget document has guidelines for such budgetary adjustments.

The following are some of the items that were considered and discussed during the budget preparation process, and which are included in the proposed final budget:

Three new Full Time Equivalents

-Business Assistance Advisor (only if grant is funded)

-GIS Intern (only if grant is funded)

-Community Services Specialist (only if grant is funded)

Three Job Reclassifications

-Administrative Services General Manager to Deputy City Manager

-Head Life Guard to Facility Maintenance Technician

-Fire Captain to Fire Captain/Battalion Chief (3)

Position Range Reclassifications

-Police Officer – Range 20 to 22

-Sergeant -Range 25 to 27

-Commander – Range 31 to 33

-Chief – Range 35 to 37

Elimination of two Police Officer and one Communication Specialist Positions

Funded merit program

Did not fund COLA or longevity

Health insurance premium increase of 4 percent

Continuation of the present employee contribution structure toward dependent health insurance coverage

Retirement adjustments

-ASRS - 11.48 percent - 11.50 percent

-PSPRS Fire – 18.78 percent - 26.61 percent

-PSPRS Police - 37.72 percent - 47.6 percent

General Fund Reserve status: 60 day coverage $3,037,990

Capital Accumulation Fund $1,000,000

Undesignated Reserves $49,745

Capital Equipment of $978,355

Capital Projects of $17,589,645

This budget reflects the changes identified during the budget work sessions with the department heads and with council during the May work sessions, stated the agenda. There have been minor adjustments to carryover projects.

“This is a balanced budget, meaning all expenditures have a revenue source. The nature of the income sources range from everyday operating revenues to grants and outside financing for major projects, as well as the use of available reserves. The city is covering all operational and maintenance, current staffing and capital equipment and project costs. It is also maintaining its required reserve structure in the general fund,” stated the agenda.