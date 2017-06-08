Daddy Daughter Date Night set for June 16

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation department formally invites all young ladies, ages 5 to 17, to a fun-filled evening with their fathers at the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night.
The deadline for registration is June 9.
The event is scheduled for June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located 150 S. 6th St.
The event includes dinner for two (catered by the Manzanita Inn Restaurant), a professional picture, and live music from DJ D-Bear.
The cost, which must be paid in advance, is $48 per couple and $24 for any additional young ladies.
“Put on your best dress and come dance the night away with all of those great dads,” stated a release from the department.
For information on future events and happenings, call the front desk of the Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.