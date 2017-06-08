Finnie Flat road closure continues

Construction of sidewalks on Finnie Flat Road continues, as crews approach an expected July completion.

Though motorists are used to the closure of the west-bound portion of Main Street/Finnie Flat Road from Arnold Street to 7th Street from Monday through Thursday each week, work to build a retaining wall near the Salt Mine Cellars building on the north side of the street requires that the west-bound portion of the road will now be closed around the clock for the next three weeks, according to Camp Verde Public Works Director Ron Long.

“They’ll be making a large hole next to the road,” Long said. “So we’ll keep that lane closed until we fill that hole.”

Though access to properties will be maintained at all times during construction, Arizona Department of Transportation urges drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, and to slow down and watch for construction equipment and personnel. The project is being administered by Arizona Department of Transportation and paid for through Northern Arizona Council of Governments.