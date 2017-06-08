Obituary: Beryl Chappell

Beryl Chappell, age 94, transitioned peacefully May 30. She served in the Royal Air Force in WWII.
Beryl found her way into the hearts of all who met her.
Survived by her daughter Margi, best friends Gloria Schwartz and Don Certain, and a host of wonderful friends and neighbors.
Information provided by survivors.
