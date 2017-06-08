Obituary: Sidney D. Miller

Sidney D. Miller was born in Hutchinson, Kansas March 10, 1934 and he passed away June 2nd, 2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was the youngest of seven children of Albert and Olive Miller.

At a young age his family moved to Baldwin Park, California where he graduated from Ijamis High School and later enlisted in the US Air Force. Sidney retired as Master Sergeant from the US Air Force after 20 years of service. After retiring he worked at a waste management plant and performed civil service.

He was most proud of his 30 years of sobriety through AA. Within a month of beginning sobriety, Sidney and his late wife Pixie both quit smoking.



Sidney is survived by his wife Josephine Miller of 9 years and his children Rama Ray Cimino (Leonard Cimino) and David Sidney Miller. He has two grandchildren, Jessica Nickens and Cassandra Miller and two great grandchildren, Savannah Miller and Scarlet Miller. Sidney is also survived by his stepchildren, Dean Hunton (Cathy Hunton), Julie Young (Scott Young), Kathleen Strebe (Andrew Strebe), Russell Hunton (Christine Hunton) and step grandchildren, Christine Rowlan (Trustan Rowlan), Tyler Hunton, Michelle Barker, Luke Strebe, Sierra Strebe, Hayes Hunton, Cora Hunton, Asher Hunton, and Greer Hunton. There are also step great grandchildren, Petyl Rowlan, Haylo Rowlan, Mackensey Barker, Kannon Rowlan.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17th at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Casa Grande.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Heart Association, American Lung Association or The Salvation Army.



