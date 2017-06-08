Obituary: Zelpha M. Wells

Zelpha M. Wells passed away on June 5, 2017. She was born on June 28, 1926 in Carthage, MO.

Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:00am with burial to follow at Sedona Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.