Prescott rolls to District 10 Little League majors champions tourney title

CHINO VALLEY ­-- Prescott True Value captured its second Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions title in three years Sunday afternoon, downing Prescott Valley, 7-2, at Chino Valley Sports Complex.

In a dominating tournament performance, Prescott won three games in as many days, outscoring the opposition a whopping 60-5.

“I am really proud of the boys; once again it was a total team effort,” said Prescott manager Dan Streeter, whose team won the championship in 2015. “It seems to be somebody new stepping up every day.”

Prescott ace pitcher Scooter Schwartz, who did not need to pitch in Friday’s quarterfinal or in Saturday’s semifinal, hurled a complete game on Sunday. He allowed two runs (one earned), both in the first inning, in six solid innings.

Schwartz spun a three-hitter, notching 16 strikeouts.

At the plate for Prescott, Sam Strasser (2 for 4, triple, two runs scored), Sam Barrett (3 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Caleb Inman (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Micah Buettner (three RBIs) stood out.

Schwartz, one of Prescott’s best hitters, was intentionally walked four times, including once with two outs and no one on base.

To reach the final, Prescott drubbed Verde Valley, 33-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday and Williams, 20-3, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Prescott Valley won three games in two days, one on Friday and two on Saturday, to qualify for the championship. PV beat Bagdad, 16-3, in a play-in game Friday; Dewey-Humboldt, 19-8, in the quarters, and Chino Valley, 15-10, in the semis Saturday.

On Sunday, Prescott Valley was led by Alec Arrieta, 12, who went 3 for 3 with a ground-rule double. Arrieta received the start at pitcher, going the first four innings before giving way to ace Thomas McLaughlin, who finished the contest.

PV grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single from Thomas Puertas. But Prescott responded quickly with its mighty bats, just like it had done in its first two games, knotting the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame.

Prescott took control from there, tacking on five more runs and giving Schwartz all of the cushion he needed to finish the job.

Despite the loss, Prescott Valley manager Cody Fiske was pleased with his squad’s effort. Fiske played host to a post-tournament party for his club late Sunday afternoon.

“I am proud of my boys, battling hard against a Prescott team that had been blowing out its opponents,” Fiske said. “They basically have an All-Star team.”

