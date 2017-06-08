Taking a dip in the Camp Verde Heritage Pool

Since noon on Saturday, May 27, the Camp Verde Heritage Pool has been open for the summer season.

Pictured, swimmers enjoy a morning dip in the pool Tuesday. Various swim activities, including swim lessons, are available each day until September.

Call 928-567-0288 or visit www.campverde.az.gov/government/public-works/parks-recreation/camp-verde-heritage-pool-2/ for more information about the Camp Verde Parks and Recreation’s summer pool season.

The Camp Verde Heritage Pool is located behind Camp Verde High School, at 290 Apache Trail. Pool admission for children will again be $1.50 per visit, with 10-visit and season passes also available. Adult admission is $2.50 per visit also with discounted 10-visit and season passes also available. For a gallery of photographs, visit cvbugle.com. (Photos and videos by Bill Helm)