Obituary: Donald Raymond Gravlin

Donald Raymond Gravlin, familiarly known as Travlin Gravlin, passed away after an extensive battle with diabetes in Rockford, IL on May 28, 2017 at the age of 85.
For memorial information and to read a full obituary, please visit olsonfh.com.
Information provided by survivors.
