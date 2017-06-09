Obituary: Timothy Alan Becker

Timothy Alan Becker, 84, passed away on May 30, 2017 at the Dobson House owned by

Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, Arizona, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tim enjoyed a 30-year career as an art teacher, first at Flagstaff High School, followed by

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and completed his tenure at the Somerton School District, retiring in 1989.

Tim, who was accomplished in the fine arts, enjoyed painting in watercolor and creating ceramics.

A model aviator since childhood, he enjoyed building and flying R/C aircraft since the inception of the sport.

He and Carolyn, his loving wife of 40 years, enjoyed camping in the Chiricahua Mountains in southeastern Arizona.

Closer to home, they enjoyed drives in their 1950 Dodge Coronet and 1966 Mustang Convertible.

Tim will be remembered by his family, friends and many art students as a caring and loving person with a wonderful sense of humor.

Interment was held National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley or to a no-kill animal rescue organization such as The Hermitage Cat Shelter in Tucson.

Information provided by survivors.