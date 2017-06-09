Obituary: William Howell

William (Bill) Howell, 66, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away in his home on the evening of Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

He was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 30, 1950.

William received two bronze stars during his service in Vietnam.

He was an active member of the American Legion Riders.

William is survived by his wife, Sharol Howell; five children; three grand-children; one great-grandchild; and six sisters.

Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024, on Wednesday, June 14th at 10 a.m.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.