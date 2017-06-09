Western Light: Summer Smoke

Summer (or close to it) can mean only one thing in Arizona: wildfires. If we're lucky and have a good, wet winter, there's more spring growth and more fuel for wildfires. If we have a dry winter, there's more dead and dying plants and more fuel for wildfires. We can't win. If we're really lucky, the fires will be small and/or easily contained, although we will still see evidence of them in the morning as the smoke lies across the lowland.

