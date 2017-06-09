What's Happening: June 11, 2017

Cottonwood Contra Dance returns June 17

Cottonwood Contra Dance is on the move again -- this month the dance will be on Saturday, June 17th, at Cottonwood Elementary School gymnasium, 301 N. Willard St in Cottonwood, AZ, right next door to last month’s Clemenceau building.

The band this month is Under the Bridge with Sonja Whisman and Emily Millhouse on fiery fiddles fueled by Ron Barton on his galvanizing, toe-tapping guitar. Michael Barraclough will call the dances.

Be sure to arrive at 6:30 to learn the basic moves and then dance until 10. All dances are taught and called.

If you can walk, you can contra! No partner or experience is necessary.

Wear comfortable clothing and bring a snack to share if possible.

Donation is $10 per dancer, $7 for students. Contact sandy@ringsforever.com or call 928-634-0486 for more information.

Crossroads announces Vacation Bible School

Crossroads, a Vacation Bible School of the Camp Verde Seventh Day Adventist Church, invites parents, children, grandparents and singles June 19-24 at 6:30 p.m. for song, prizes, Bible stories, games and crafts.

Light supper provided at 6 p.m.

Camp Verde Seventh Day Adventist Church is located at 1406 N. Boothill Drive. Admission is free.

Computer Club redirecting its programs this summer

Useful “How-to-do-it” topics fit the computer club’s theme for the Summer. Word processing and spreadsheets for both Windows and Apple/Mac users will be addressed at the June 17th Saturday morning meeting. In May this program, “Sheets and Docs”, was abbreviated in order to address the more timely “WannaCry Ransomeware” topic as part of the VVCC’s efforts to serve the digital needs of the community.



Instead of being closed for the Summer as previously intended, the Verde Valley Computer Club’s new officers are planning programs geared towards novice computer and mobile users. Rae Ebeling moved up to President after Bob Efros resigned due to personal reasons in mid-May; and Dave Olson thus assumed the position of Vice President.



The Apple/Mac 4th Friday Group meetings will continue. Anyone with experience using Macs, iPads, and iPhones are invited to these meetings to “commiserate”, no… sorry, … to share their expertise. As you can tell, a light-hearted but practical and useful approach to digital technology is the new style of the club to help people cope with the digital world.

The Saturday June 17th meeting starts at 9:30am; the 4th Friday Apple/Mac Group at 5pm. All meetings are held at the Clemenceau building in Cottonwood at the corner of Mingus and Willard, on the north side of the roundabout. Want more information? Call 928-634-7889 or click on contact links at www.vvcclub.com.

Second summer Block Party in Clarkdale

It’s a party! The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with Made in Clarkdale are excited to bring you our second summer Block Party. We’ll have live music with Leon J sponsored by 10-12 Lounge and Four Eight Wineworks, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale.



Join us Friday, June 30th from 6-9 pm and celebrate the summer and all that’s Clarkdale. Be sure to mark your calendars July 28th for the final block party of the season.

Volunteer to help older adults in your community

Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition invites you to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of older adults in need.

VVCC will hold two information sessions on services volunteers provide to help older adults live independently in their homes on Tuesday, June 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Cottonwood Library, 100 S. 6th Street, and on Wednesday, June 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition offices at 299 Van Deren, Suite 2, Uptown Sedona. Volunteers are needed to drive older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more.



VVCC is in its 25th year of service to 2,000 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, and pet assistance. Volunteers are also needed for VVCC’s Silver Linings Thrift Shop in Uptown Sedona.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Operations & Mobility Manager Kim Meller at (928) 204-1238 or email: kimmeller@vvcaregivers.org. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.

Same church, new name: Hillside Community Church

One in Christ Church of Cottonwood now has a new name, Hillside Community Church. Why change our name? We changed our name to let people know we are a church for the community and all are welcome. Our beliefs and our Bible teaching will not change. Our purpose has not changed. We are here to help people connect to God and to one another. No matter who you are, there is a place for you at Hillside Community Church. It’s worth checking out. Our worship style is contemporary. We are located at 2080 S. State Rte 260, Cottonwood, across from the fire station. Adult Sunday school: 9 am. Worship Service: 10:30 am.



Check us out on Facebook under Hillside Community Church-AZ or hillsidecommunitychurch-az.com

Youth artists wanted for 2018 annual pass cover contest

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments would like to invite young artists to get creative in our parks! Continuing through August 4th, 2017, we will be holding an art contest for children ages 12 and under. Young visitors can pick up art supplies at the front desk of the visitor center. What you find in our park and draw is up to you! Once you have completed your drawing, turn it back into the visitor center for a chance to be featured on our 2018 park specific annual pass! Please limit entries to 1 drawing per child.

At the end of the contest period, a panel of park ranger judges will select 10 finalists. The 10 images will then be displayed in our visitor centers on August 25 and the public will vote for their favorite piece of art. The winning image will be featured on the Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot 2018 annual pass! The winning artist will receive a free annual pass to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot and a prize pack full of goodies from the Western National Parks Association Bookstore. We will also have prize packs for images that receive the “Ranger’s Choice” and “Superintendent’s Choice” awards. The 10 finalists will have their art on display in our visitor centers for all of 2018!

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/moca. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. For more information please call 928-634-5564, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center plans grand opening

Verde Valley Sanctuary’s new Outreach Center is located on 601 W. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood just a block from the Maverick gas station.

The Outreach Center is hosting a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, June 14th from noon to 3 pm. Please visit the Center during the event for light refreshments, a tour and information regarding what services the Center offers the Verde Valley!

Please call the Outreach Center at 928-634-6255 for additional information.

Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Cottonwood

Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, returns to Cottonwood the week of June 12 with CINDERELLA. Local students who have completed Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. Approximately 60 roles are available. Most students rehearse approximately 4 and one-half hours each day, Monday through Friday with two performances on Saturday. Please only audition if your schedule allows. No advance preparation is necessary and participation is free. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project. MCT’s mission is the development of lifeskills in children through participation in the performing arts. Tickets for the performances will be sold by the participants and available at the door before each show.

Cottonwood area students are invited to audition for the MCT production of CINDERELLA Monday, June 12, at the American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry Street. The performances for this production are at the same location, Saturday, June 17 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Parents and those auditioning should arrive at 9:45 am and children should plan to stay until noon. Many of the older cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. It is suggested that all children bring water and older students bring a bag lunch in case they need to stay for rehearsal, as there will not be time to leave and get a lunch. Assistant Directors will be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Please be aware that not all students will be assigned a role. For those children who do not get roles, they may still participate in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 am workshops. The workshops are also open to students who do not wish to audition. All students may help sell show tickets and advertising. Prizes are awarded to top sellers.

CINDERELLA is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project. MCT touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. This year’s Cottonwood production is presented by the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information on the Cottonwood production, please contact Cottonwood Parks and Recreation at 639-3200 or email rbabbitt@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum wants artisans and crafters to know that registration for their Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will soon be available.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen or Nicole at 9282827038 or info@sedonamuseum.org. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona.

Business networking for Women in Northern Arizona

Mark your calendar. Join us for our next PWG PM Networking Event on Tuesday, June 20th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Our host is the ChocolaTree Organic Eatery, 1595 West Highway 89A, in Sedona. This is a funky oasis for seasonal vegetarian American fare and sweet treats, all free of gluten and processed sugar.

During our evening together each PWG Woman will have the opportunity to promote her business or service.

Our speaker is our own Honey Judith Rubin who will be sharing: The Four Time-tested Tools to Increase Your Success. This will be a hands-on, fun, experiential talk and she will be sharing her Recipe for Success.

Honey Judith Rubin is a life-long educator, a degreed psychologist and learning specialist, and master storyteller. She enjoys touching hearts, helping to expand minds and teaching people how to live powerful, purpose-filled lives. In the last 40 years, she has had a positive impact on thousands of people with her talks, classes and writing.

There will be a raffle drawing for a free Fashion Show Lunch on July 18 and some really great door prizes as well. Registration for this event is NOT necessary. Just “show up.” And remember PWG has no “dues”. We are supported by our sponsors and YOU.

The Professional Women’s Group is committed to igniting personal and professional growth with events focused on inspiring women through networking and education.

See our website for further details at www.pwgaz.org.

Goals for the Joy of It at Camp Verde Library

FREE series at Camp Verde Community Library. Mondays, June 12, 19, 5:30 –7:30 p.m.

Want to feel the wind beneath your wings? Learn how to set goals that can lead to who you want to be, how you want to feel, what you enjoy doing and what you want to have when you succeed! Asking the right questions greatly helps when setting and achieving goals.

Honey Judith Rubin is a life-long educator, a degreed psychologist and learning specialist, and master storyteller. She enjoys touching hearts, helping to expand minds, and teaching people how to live powerful, purpose-filled lives. “Life’s like a movie, write your own ending,” says Rubin, whose long-term vision and mission is to make a difference.

Registration is appreciated: Call Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535 or Carson Ralston, CVCL—Library Specialist 928-554-8391