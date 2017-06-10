Current-year funding a ‘moving target’ for Beaver Creek School

RIMROCK – Before this year, Beaver Creek School has annually built its budget based on prior-year funding.

Projections based on how many students were in school each year on the 100th day told schools much of what they needed to know about funding for the next year.

But school districts such as Beaver Creek will now structure their fiscal year budget on current-year funding.

Most everything that the Rimrock school knows about budgets is about to change.

“Districts were held harmless last year, but it hurts us this year,” says Karin Ward, superintendent and business manager at Beaver Creek School District. “Everything we do [moving forward] is an estimate. It’s a moving target. And honestly, it’s pretty scary.”

Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will discuss and request for approval the proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.

Still working out the estimates, Ward says she expects this year’s budget to be less than the roughly $2.45 million budget from a year ago.

“Significantly less,” Ward says. “But we planned for that.”

More like the first stage of the public process, Monday’s meeting is a precursor to the district governing board’s July 10 hearing and request for adoption of the budget.

As current-year funding begins in July, the budget is “solely estimates of the amount of funds the district will receive throughout the year,” Ward says.

Funds for the new school year – and for each subsequent school year – will be based on the quantity of students attending Beaver Creek School each month.

“It will be a constant counting of students,” Ward says. “We just need to be aware.”

For Beaver Creek School District, this figure also includes the community’s students who attend either Camp Verde, Mingus Union or Sedona-Red Rock high schools.

“And that too is an estimate,” Ward says.

Of the 32 students who were recently promoted from Beaver Creek School’s eighth grade class, 17 have committed to attending Camp Verde High School in August, 14 will attend Mingus Union High School, the other student has not picked a high school, Ward says.

The Beaver Creek School District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 in the district’s governing board room, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road.

A copy of the agenda is available at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1ilOVYsFzspRlJWMmZfcjI5MU0/view